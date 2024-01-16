The Bridge Bar & Grill
Food Menu
Starters
Pastas
- Chipotle$15.99
- Alfredo$15.99
- Bolognese$18.99
- Cime Di Rapa
Broccoli rabe, mushrooms, tomato, oil and garlic.$19.99
- Fruti Di Mare
Mussels, shrimp, white sauce or red sauce.$22.99
- Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Entrees
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Pork Grilled Ribs$16.99
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs$14.99
- Brazilian Ribs$15.99
- Fajitas$12.99
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
- Grilled Trio
Sausage, Steak, and Chicken.$22.99
- Bistec
Sauteed bell peppers, tomatos, and onions.$13.99
- Party Seafood
Mussels, shrimp, on a bed of fried rice.$22.99
- New York Strip$16.99
- Ribeye$16.99
Traditional Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken dipped in hot sauce with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese on the side.$9.99
- Portabello Chicken$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Comes with cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.$9.99
- California Burger$9.99
- Bridge Cheeseburger$10.99
- Bridge Cheesesteak$11.99
Salads
Kid's Menu
Sides
Specials
The Bridge Bar & Grill Location and Hours
(484) 302-5199
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM