The Bridge Bar & Grill
Appetizers
- Fries$4.99
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Bruschetta$11.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Nachos
Black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, queso, and sour cream or guacamole$9.99
- Chili Cheese Nachos$11.99
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Boneless Wings$9.99
- Calamari
Served with lemon and sauce$13.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
- Guacamole & Chips$9.99
Onion Rings
Salads
- Grilled Bridge Chicken$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$13.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad
Bacon, Boiled eggs, Cheese, Tomatoes, and Red Onions$14.99
- Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, Eggs, Lettuce, and Tomato$12.99
- Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta, romaine, tomato, and onions$12.99
- Tropical Chicken$14.99
- Pacific Avocado Chicken$13.99
Pastas
- Chipotle$15.99
- Alfredo$15.99
- Bolognese$18.99
- Cima Di Rapa
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, oil and garlic.$19.99
- Fruti Di Mare
Mussels, shrimp, white sauce or red sauce.$22.99
- Lasagna
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.$19.99
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Entrees
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs$14.99
- Brazilian Ribs$19.99
- Fajitas$13.99
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
- Grilled Trio
Sausage, Steak, and Chicken.$22.99
- Bistec
Sauteed bell peppers, tomatos, and onions.$15.99
- Party Seafood
Mussels, shrimp, on a bed of fried rice.$22.99
- New York Strip$22.99
- Ribeye$22.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken dipped in hot sauce with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese on the side.$12.99
- Portabello Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Comes with cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.$12.99
- BLT Sandwich$12.99
- Club Sandwich
Choice of turkey, ham, or chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and mayo.$12.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, and onion$14.99
- Bridge Cheeseburger$14.99
- Bridge Cheesesteak$14.99
- Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Mexican cheese blend, chicken, pico de gallo, fried onion, and sour cream with lettuce on top.$14.99