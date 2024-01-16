Menu
Food Menu
Starters
Pastas
- Chipotle$15.99
- Alfredo$15.99
- Bolognese$18.99
- Cime Di Rapa$19.99
Broccoli rabe, mushrooms, tomato, oil and garlic.
- Fruti Di Mare$22.99
Mussels, shrimp, white sauce or red sauce.
- Lasagna$19.99
Meat sauce, ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Chicken with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.99
Entrees
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Pork Grilled Ribs$16.99
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs$14.99
- Brazilian Ribs$15.99
- Fajitas$12.99
- Chicken Marsala$18.99
- Grilled Trio$22.99
Sausage, Steak, and Chicken.
- Bistec$13.99
Sauteed bell peppers, tomatos, and onions.
- Party Seafood$22.99
Mussels, shrimp, on a bed of fried rice.
- New York Strip$16.99
- Ribeye$16.99
Traditional Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Buffalo Grilled Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken dipped in hot sauce with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese on the side.
- Portabello Chicken$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Comes with cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.
- California Burger$9.99
- Bridge Cheeseburger$10.99
- Bridge Cheesesteak$11.99
Salads
Kid's Menu
Sides
Specials
The Bridge Bar & Grill Location and Hours
(484) 302-5199
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM